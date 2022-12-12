Ramstein Health Promotions team cooks up healthy habits

Melissa Davis, a registered dietitian, left, and Katharine Cutler, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotions coordinator, right, prepare a cooking demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022. Davis and Cutler team up to provide health services to team Ramstein through cooking and nutrition demonstrations focusing on healthy recipes to ensure mission readiness and enhancing quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

