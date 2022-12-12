U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Collosi, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1 Deployment Transition Center resiliency trainer, cuts bell peppers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022. Collosi was one of five Deployment Transition Center staff members who participated in a cooking demonstration hosted by the Health Promotion team to foster health and wellness in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7582755
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-XE065-1072
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Ramstein Health Promotions team cooks up healthy habits [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein Health Promotions team cooks up healthy habits
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT