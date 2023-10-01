Ramstein Health Promotions team cooks up healthy habits

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – “Health Promotion is the art and science of helping individuals, commands and the military community improve their health-related behaviors and outcomes,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Carrissa Thomas, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron registered dietitian.



The Health Promotion team offers classes and support that focuses on physical activity, sleep optimization, tobacco-free living, nutritional fitness and dietary supplement safety. They also offer group body composition assessments, cooking demonstrations and grocery store tours.



“Health promotion fosters a culture and environment that values health and wellness,” explained Katharine Cutler, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotions coordinator. “The program empowers individuals and organizations to lead healthy lives and improve health to ensure mission readiness and productivity of the military community.”



Healthy cooking is part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and the health promotions team offers cooking demonstrations for units and organizations upon request, and dorm friendly cooking demos as part of the First Term Airmen Course.



During health promotions classes, participants are introduced to general information on nutrition, physical activity and behavioral issues linked to weight and lifestyle issues, and are given the tools to identify personal goals and ways to make behavioral changes to meet their goals.



“Health Promotion resources are not only for active duty military members – we want families and Kaiserslautern Military Community members to know they can utilize our services,” Cutler said. “Additionally, our services extend outside of our office with over 50 percent of our time spent in the community. We are constantly working to reach more of our military community – everyone is welcomed.”



For more information contact the Health Promotion team at DSN: 480-1799.



Additional services can also be scheduled through Appointments Plus under Base Agency: Health Promotion or by phone.

