A Deployment Transition Center participant seasons fajitas for a cooking demonstration held by Health Promotions at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022. The goal of these cooking demonstrations is to encourage individuals to lead healthy lifestyles and improve mission readiness and productivity of the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 05:34 Photo ID: 7582753 VIRIN: 221212-F-XE065-1042 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.26 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Health Promotions team cooks up healthy habits [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.