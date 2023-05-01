1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock

An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron prepares to taxi onto the flightline for the Flight of the Flock training event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2023. The 1st SOS utilizes the MC-130J while executing infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

