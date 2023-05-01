1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock

MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron taxi to the runway to take off for the Flight of the Flock training event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2023. Generating multiple aircraft allowed maintenance and aircrew to exercise their combat capabilities while also strengthening morale and camaraderie through the spirit of friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

