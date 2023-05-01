Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock

    1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron take off for the Flight of the Flock training event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2023. As the only U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command unit in the Pacific, the 353rd Special Operations Wing is the focal point for special operations aviation activity in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    This work, 1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

