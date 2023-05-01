Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock [Image 8 of 8]

    1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron salutes an MC-130J Commando II as it taxi’s onto the flightline for the Flight of the Flock at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2022. The annual training event is an opportunity to flex combat capabilities while strengthening teamwork through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    This work, 1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    353rd SOW
    Flight of the Flock

