MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron taxi to the runway to take off for the Flight of the Flock training event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2023. The 1st SOS is on-call to conduct specialized mobility operations with the MC-130J, including infiltration, exfiltration and resupply for allied forces in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 21:37
|Photo ID:
|7582576
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-PW483-0006
|Resolution:
|4284x2410
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT