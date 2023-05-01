MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron taxi to the runway to take off for the Flight of the Flock training event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2023. The 1st SOS is on-call to conduct specialized mobility operations with the MC-130J, including infiltration, exfiltration and resupply for allied forces in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 7582576 VIRIN: 230105-F-PW483-0006 Resolution: 4284x2410 Size: 3.54 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.