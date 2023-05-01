A crew chief assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to marshal an MC-130J Commando II onto the flightline for the Flight of the Flock at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2022. The annual training event is an opportunity to flex combat capabilities while strengthening teamwork through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 21:37
|Photo ID:
|7582582
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-PW483-0004
|Resolution:
|4701x2644
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st SOS conducts the Flight of the Flock [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
