KEYPORT, Wash. (Jan. 6, 2023) Cmdr. Terry L.Turner, prospective commanding officer of USS Alabama (SSBN 731)(Gold), renders a hand salute while arriving a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., January 6th, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. John Thorpe was relieved by Turner. (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 7581322 VIRIN: 230106-N-CE703-0005 Resolution: 2625x3619 Size: 6.49 MB Location: KEYPORT, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Alabama crew host a change of command ceremony. [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.