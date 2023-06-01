Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alabama crew host a change of command ceremony. [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Alabama crew host a change of command ceremony.

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    KEYPORT, Wash. (Jan. 6, 2023) Cmdr. John Thorpe greets his replacement, Cmdr. Terry L.Turner, at a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., Janurary 6th, 2023. During the ceremony, Turner relieved Thorpe as commanding officer of USS Alabama (SSBN 731)(Gold). (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 20:38
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US 
    MCPON
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy
    USS Alabama
    COMSUBGRU 9

