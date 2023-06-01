USS Alabama crew host a change of command ceremony.

KEYPORT, Wash. (Jan. 6, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea arrives to a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., January 6th, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Terry L.Turner relieved Cmdr. John Thorpe as commanding officer of USS Alabama (SSBN 731)(Gold). (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

