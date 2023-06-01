Alabama (Gold) holds Change of Command Ceremony

By Lt. j.g. Samuel Faith, USS Alabama (Gold) Public Affairs Officer



SILVERDALE, Wash. (January 6, 2022) – (NNS) The Gold Crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) conducted a change of command at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington, January 6.



U.S. Navy Cmdr. Terry Turner, from Dalhart, Texas, relieved Cmdr. Mike Thorpe from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Alabama Gold’s Commanding Officer.

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, who served with Thorpe earlier in his career, was the guest speaker for the ceremony.



“It has been an honor to watch your naval career grow,” Honea said. “Your leadership, standards and expectations, and devotion to duty have undoubtedly sharpened our Sailors and made them more ready for combat and are leaving Alabama more lethal. The positive impacts you made while in command will, for certain, continue to give our adversaries pause.”



Thorpe commissioned in 2002 and served as Alabama Gold’s commanding officer since September 2019.



“You are the best crew on the waterfront bar none -- Roll Tide!” said Cmdr. Thorpe, addressing the Sailors of Alabama Gold. “Despite the challenges, you delivered to the American people a credible, ready, strategic deterrent whenever asked. I will always marvel at your unlimited ability to get the job done and remain positive. I am grateful for your trust in me as your skipper.”



Cmdr. Turner enlisted in 1998 as a Gunner’s Mate. In 2000 he was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy where he earned his commission in 2004.



“I am incredibly humbled to be given the opportunity to command the nation’s most powerful warship. I am shocked everyday by the resilience and positive attitude of our sailors to overcome the challenges presented. Our adversaries are held at bay due to the hard work each and every one of you put in every single day. I am looking forward to being your commanding officer and serving alongside the Navy’s most talented Sailors.”



Since the 1960’s, the SSBN’s sole mission is to provide the United States with its most survivable and enduring nuclear strike capability.



Alabama commissioned on May 25, 1985. The ship is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic-missile submarines, and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. For more news about Alabama and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 20:38 Story ID: 436382 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama (Gold) holds Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.