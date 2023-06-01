KEYPORT, Wash. (Jan. 6, 2023) Capt. Chimi Zacot, commander of Submarine Squadron 17, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. John Thorpe at a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., Janurary 6th, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Terry L.Turner relieved Thorpe as commanding officer of USS Alabama (SSBN 731)(Gold). (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 7581317 VIRIN: 230106-N-CE703-0083 Resolution: 3683x3506 Size: 7.01 MB Location: KEYPORT, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Alabama crew host a change of command ceremony. [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.