    USS Alabama crew host a change of command ceremony. [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Alabama crew host a change of command ceremony.

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    KEYPORT, Wash. (Jan. 6, 2023) Cmdr. John Thorpe, outgoing commanding officer of USS Alabama (SSBN 731)(Gold), renders a hand salute while departing a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wa., Janurary 6th, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Terry L.Turner relieved Thorpe. (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

    Navy Heritage
    Change of Command
    USS Alabama
    SSBN -731

