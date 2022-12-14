U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Colassaco, 52nd Medical Group pharmacy vault custodian, reaches for medication at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Members of the pharmacy count and label all controlled medication to ensure it is properly inventoried. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 07:11
|Photo ID:
|7580220
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-HH678-1192
|Resolution:
|7622x5191
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd MDG Pharmacy [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
