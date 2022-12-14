Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd MDG Pharmacy

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Colassaco, 52nd Medical Group pharmacy vault custodian, reaches for medication at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Members of the pharmacy count and label all controlled medication to ensure it is properly inventoried. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    TAGS

    Pharmacy
    Spangdahlem AB
    52nd MDG
    52nd MDSS

