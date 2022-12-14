Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd MDG Pharmacy [Image 2 of 6]

    52nd MDG Pharmacy

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Jordan, 52nd Medical Group pharmacy element chief, reaches for patients' prescriptions, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Online refill requests made before 4 p.m. on duty days are processed through the 52nd MDG Pharmacy and are available for pickup within an hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 07:11
    Photo ID: 7580219
    VIRIN: 221214-F-HH678-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd MDG Pharmacy [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pharmacy
    Spangdahlem AB
    52nd MDG
    52nd MDSS

