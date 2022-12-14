Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd MDG Pharmacy [Image 6 of 6]

    52nd MDG Pharmacy

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Barnes, 52nd Medical Group pharmacy flight commander, verifies prescriptions during quality control checks at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Pharmacists are responsible for dispensing prescribed medications and helping patients understand proper usage and side effects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 07:11
    Photo ID: 7580223
    VIRIN: 221214-F-HH678-1572
    Resolution: 7422x5291
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd MDG Pharmacy [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pharmacy
    Spangdahlem AB
    52nd MDG
    52nd MDSS

