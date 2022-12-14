U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Colassaco, 52nd Medical Group pharmacy vault custodian, fills prescription orders at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. The 52nd MDG Pharmacy provides medication for all active-duty service members, family members and retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 07:11
|Photo ID:
|7580221
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-HH678-1399
|Resolution:
|7521x5100
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd MDG Pharmacy [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
