A 52nd Medical Group pharmacist uses an automated pill counter to fill prescription orders at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. The pharmacy processes and fills prescriptions for hundreds of medical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 07:11
|Photo ID:
|7580222
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-HH678-1461
|Resolution:
|7100x4733
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd MDG Pharmacy [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
