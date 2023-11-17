Getting TRICARE Prescriptions Overseas

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – No matter where you live or travel, it’s important to have the prescription drugs you need. To help make this possible, your TRICARE pharmacy benefit is available worldwide. But overseas, your pharmacy options may vary.



“In some areas, you may have access to military pharmacies, TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery, and retail network pharmacies,” said Melanie Richardson, a pharmacist in the Pharmacy Operations Division at the Defense Health Agency. “But sometimes, non-network pharmacies will be your only option for getting prescriptions overseas.”



Knowing pharmacy options can help you choose an option with lower out-of-pocket costs. As described in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook, your costs are based on how you fill your prescription, your beneficiary status, and the prescription drug category.



Whether you live overseas, or you’re planning to move or travel there, read on to learn more about using your pharmacy benefits.



1. Military pharmacies



Where: U.S. territories of Guam and Puerto Rico and some countries outside the United States. Use the Find a Military Hospital or Clinic tool to see if there’s a military pharmacy near you.



Quantities and costs: You can get up to a 90-day supply of most covered drugs. You’ll have no out-of-pocket costs.



More information:

• Call the pharmacy to see if your prescription can be filled there. Some drugs aren’t available at military pharmacies.

• Your prescription must be from an authorized, licensed health care provider.

• Some military pharmacies only fill prescriptions from military providers.



2. TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery



Where:

• U.S. territories, including APO and FPO addresses

• Overseas, if you have an APO, FPO, or DPO address

• Not available in Germany



Quantities and costs: You can get up to a 90-day supply of covered drugs with free standard shipping. Active duty service members (ADSMs) have no costs. All other eligible beneficiaries pay home delivery copayments.



More information:

• Prescriptions must be from a licensed U.S. health care provider.

• Prescriptions that need refrigeration typically can’t be shipped to the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands or to other locations overseas.

• You can manage your home delivery prescriptions online or with the Express Scripts Pharmacy mobile app.



3. Retail network pharmacies



Where: All U.S. territories except American Samoa. Use the Find a Pharmacy tool to find a retail network pharmacy near you.



Quantities and costs: You can get up to a 30-day supply of a covered drug for one copayment or a 90-day supply for three copayments. ADSMs pay nothing.



More information: If you aren’t an ADSM, you can’t refill certain maintenance drugs at retail network pharmacies after two refills. If you live in the U.S. or a U.S. territory, you must refill them through home delivery or at a military pharmacy after two refills.



4. Non-network pharmacies



Where: Available worldwide—all retail pharmacies in American Samoa and places outside the U.S. and other U.S. territories are non-network pharmacies.



Costs: You’ll pay full price for your prescription up front. Then you can file a claim with International SOS, the TRICARE overseas contractor, for reimbursement. Reimbursements are subject to cost-shares, copayments, deductibles, and other costs.



More information:

• In the Philippines, you must fill your prescription at a certified pharmacy.

• For help with overseas pharmacies, call International SOS.



Over-the-counter drugs



TRICARE doesn’t cover over-the-counter (OTC) drugs outside the U.S. and U.S. territories. This includes drugs that are OTC in the U.S. that require a prescription in another country.



Tips for travelers



Plan ahead! Before you travel, be sure to do the following:

• Refill any prescriptions you’ll need during your trip. Contact your doctor if you don’t have any refills left.

• Make sure you’ll have enough of each medication for your whole trip. If you need extra medication, you can request an early refill. If you live in the U.S., call Express Scripts. If you live in a U.S. territory or overseas, call International SOS.

• And don’t forget—if you lose or forget your medication, you can call to get help. Call Express Scripts if you live in the U.S. Or call International SOS if you live in a U.S. territory or overseas. You may need to fill your prescription at a non-network pharmacy.



Learn more about filling prescriptions when traveling and getting care when traveling.



Need more information about the TRICARE Pharmacy Program? Check out the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook.



