91st EARS extends combat airpower reach to C-130Js

U.S. Air Force Capt. Katleen Ybarra, and 1st Lt. Logan Pethtel, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots fly during a combat aerial refueling mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2022. The 91st EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling combat airpower dominance, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

