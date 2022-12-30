U.S. Air Force Capt. Katleen Ybarra, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot and aircraft commander, performs preflight procedures before a sortie at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2022. The 91st EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling combat airpower dominance, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 05:08
|Photo ID:
|7580187
|VIRIN:
|221023-F-UN842-0038
|Resolution:
|4035x2685
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st EARS extends combat airpower reach to C-130Js [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
