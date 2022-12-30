U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Mills, an aerial refueling specialist assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, provides fuel to an MC-130J Commando II within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2022. The 91st EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, extending the reach and combat effectiveness of airpower to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 05:09 Photo ID: 7580197 VIRIN: 221023-F-UN842-0754 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 29.84 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st EARS extends combat airpower reach to C-130Js [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.