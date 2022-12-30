A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2022. The 91st EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, extending the reach and combat airpower to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 05:09
|Photo ID:
|7580199
|VIRIN:
|221230-F-UN842-0850
|Resolution:
|4818x3206
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st EARS extends combat airpower reach to C-130Js [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
