    91st EARS extends combat airpower reach to C-130Js [Image 6 of 11]

    91st EARS extends combat airpower reach to C-130Js

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Mills, an aerial refueling specialist assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, provides fuel to an MC-130J Commando II within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2022. The 91st EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, extending the reach and combat effectiveness of airpower to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023
    Photo ID: 7580193
    VIRIN: 221023-F-UN842-0749
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 28.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st EARS extends combat airpower reach to C-130Js [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    91st EARS extends combat airpower reach to C-130Js
    TAGS

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    AFSOC
    Gunship
    91EARS

