91st EARS extends combat airpower reach to C-130Js

U.S. Air Force aircrew members and aircraft maintenance personnel assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron perform a preflight maintenance review at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2022. The 91st EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling combat airpower dominance, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

Date Taken: 12.30.2022, by TSgt Daniel Asselta