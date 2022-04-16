U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Berdrickson Gaspar, a field artillery cannoneer assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, mans his position on an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Training Area, Japan, April 14, 2022. ARTP is an exercise which contributes to the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 05:47 Photo ID: 7576593 VIRIN: 220416-M-MN384-089 Resolution: 5726x3817 Size: 640.61 KB Location: OITA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARTP 22.1 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.