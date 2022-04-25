Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 22.1 [Image 1 of 10]

    ARTP 22.1

    OITA, JAPAN

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division prepares to remove his Mission Oriented Protective Posture suit following a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear mass casualty decontamination scenario during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Training Area, Japan, April 25, 2022. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    This work, ARTP 22.1 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

