U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Training Area, Japan, April 16, 2022. ARTP is an exercise which contributes to the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 05:47
|Photo ID:
|7576591
|VIRIN:
|220416-M-MN384-945
|Resolution:
|5743x3829
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|OITA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARTP 22.1 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
