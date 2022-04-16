An illuminating projectile round fired from an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer lights up the sky during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Training Area, April 16, 2022. ARTP is an exercise which contributes to the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

