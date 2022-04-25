A U.S. Marine assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division assists in removing a Mission Oriented Protective Posture suit following a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear mass casualty decontamination scenario during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Training Area, Japan, April 25, 2022. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

