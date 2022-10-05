Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion Pistol Range [Image 9 of 10]

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion Pistol Range

    OITA, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron, 3d Marine Division Commanding General, participates in an M18 pistol live-fire range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 10, 2022. This routine training enables Marines to maintain proficiency in marksmanship and close combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    live-fire
    Marines
    Training
    3D MARDIV
    3d Reconnaissance Battalion

