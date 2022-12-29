A baile folklorico dancer performs during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Band at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022. A Sun Bowl staple, the costumes and dance styles of baile folklorico are intrinsically specific to the regions from which they come from, which includes many specific areas of the American Southwest, or one of Mexico’s many states. Bliss is located eight miles from the U.S. border with Mexico.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 21:08 Photo ID: 7576352 VIRIN: 221229-A-KV967-1023 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 2.14 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game [Image 11 of 11], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.