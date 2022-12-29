Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game [Image 4 of 11]

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Baile folklorico dancers perform during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Band at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022. A Sun Bowl staple, the costumes and dance styles of baile folklorico are intrinsically specific to the regions from which they come from, which includes many specific areas of the American Southwest, or one of Mexico’s many states. Bliss is located eight miles from the U.S. border with Mexico.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 21:12
    Photo ID: 7576346
    VIRIN: 221229-A-KV967-1006
    Resolution: 2100x1680
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game [Image 11 of 11], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort bliss
    el paso
    community
    army
    sun bowl

