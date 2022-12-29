Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game

A mariachi singer performs during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Band at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022. Through dedicated access lanes, members of the general public with REAL ID-compliant identification, who were authorized access to our federal installation, were welcomed to on-post retail complex Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss for the event. Through the installation’s FMWR program and military law enforcement, Bliss offers one-year “recreational passes” for otherwise-unaffiliated members of the public to do things like shop at Freedom Crossing or participate in many quality-of-life programs offered on post.

