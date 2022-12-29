Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game [Image 6 of 11]

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A University of Pittsburgh cheerleader waits to perform during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Band at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022. Pitt’s squad and band faced off against Sun Bowl foe UCLA during an evening of music, dance, and meeting the public the night before their college football bowl game, played less than 10 miles away from Bliss in El Paso.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7576348
    VIRIN: 221229-A-KV967-1011
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game [Image 11 of 11], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort bliss
    el paso
    community
    army
    sun bowl

