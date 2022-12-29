Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game [Image 1 of 11]

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    University of Pittsburgh cheerleaders arrive at the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022. Pitt and Sun Bowl foe UCLA faced off in a dance and music showdown at Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the first open-air, public-private retail complex in the Department of Defense. Through dedicated access lanes, members of the general public with REAL ID-compliant identification, who were authorized access to our federal installation, were welcomed to Fort Bliss for the event. Through the installation’s FMWR program and military law enforcement, Bliss also offers one-year “recreational passes” for otherwise-unaffiliated members of the public to do things like shop at Freedom Crossing or participate in many quality-of-life programs offered on post.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game [Image 11 of 11], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fort bliss
    el paso
    community
    army
    sun bowl

