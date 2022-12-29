Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game [Image 7 of 11]

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands held at Bliss before bowl game

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    (From left) Col. Jim Brady and Command Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Gonzales, the Fort Bliss garrison commander and command sergeant major respectively, await to be interviewed at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Battle of the Band at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022. After a late-hour facility commitment in downtown El Paso, Team Bliss and on-post retail complex Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss stepped up as an alternate site to host the 2022 Tony the Tiger Battle of the Bands, an annual tradition before the Dec. 30 college football game, on post, with controlled entry for members of the general public. Both Soldiers have ties to the region – Gonzales was born in El Paso and raised in nearby Anthony, N.M., and as a military kid, Brady lived less than an hour away in Las Cruces, N.M.

