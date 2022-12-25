Dinner is Served!

U.S. Marines play arcade games at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Public House on Dec. 25, 2022. Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS), and the Mess Hall provided two locations for U.S. Marines, Sailors, and their families a chance to share a meal on Christmas day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T. Archuleta)

Date Taken: 12.25.2022
Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
Photo by LCpl Aliannah Bartok