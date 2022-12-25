A Merry Christmas sign is posted on a table at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Public House during a Christmas dinner, Dec. 25, 2022. Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS), and the Mess Hall provided two locations for U.S. Marines, Sailors, and their families a chance to share a meal on Christmas day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T. Archuleta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 10:38 Photo ID: 7575987 VIRIN: 221225-M-HI521-1027 Resolution: 7506x5006 Size: 17.17 MB Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dinner is Served! [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Aliannah Bartok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.