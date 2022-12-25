Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dinner is Served!

    Dinner is Served!

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | U.S. Marines play arcade games at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Public

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) and the Mess Hall provided two locations for U.S. Marines, Sailors, and their families a chance to share a meal on Christmas day. Every year, the chow hall offers a holiday meal for those who cannot go home for the holidays. MCCS hosted their meal at the newly renovated Cherry Point Public House, offering a sneak peek into the facility in preparation for its official grand opening on Jan. 26, 2023.

    MCCS has made several upgrades to the building to make the Public House accessible to all base personnel and their families. The facility includes an arcade, a gaming arena with updated consoles, darts, pool tables, “Pour My Beer” bar, a training room, and theater. The Single Marine Program is also located inside the Public House.

    The facility is designed to be multi-functional and welcoming, said MCCS Cherry Point chief executive officer Mike Largent. Everything was strategically designed to be interchangeable depending on an events requirement. He said he believes the contracting team put a lot of time and effort to make one of the best facilities in the Marine Corps.

    “We’re creating an environment that everyone on the installation can use. We want to give back what the service members put in,” he said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022
    Story ID: 436097
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dinner is Served!, by LCpl Aliannah Bartok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

