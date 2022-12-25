Dinner is Served!

Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) and the Mess Hall provided two locations for U.S. Marines, Sailors, and their families a chance to share a meal on Christmas day. Every year, the chow hall offers a holiday meal for those who cannot go home for the holidays. MCCS hosted their meal at the newly renovated Cherry Point Public House, offering a sneak peek into the facility in preparation for its official grand opening on Jan. 26, 2023.



MCCS has made several upgrades to the building to make the Public House accessible to all base personnel and their families. The facility includes an arcade, a gaming arena with updated consoles, darts, pool tables, “Pour My Beer” bar, a training room, and theater. The Single Marine Program is also located inside the Public House.



The facility is designed to be multi-functional and welcoming, said MCCS Cherry Point chief executive officer Mike Largent. Everything was strategically designed to be interchangeable depending on an events requirement. He said he believes the contracting team put a lot of time and effort to make one of the best facilities in the Marine Corps.



“We’re creating an environment that everyone on the installation can use. We want to give back what the service members put in,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US