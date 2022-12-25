Dinner is Served!

A U.S. Marine receives his Christmas meal at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Mess Hall, Dec. 25, 2022. Every year, the Mess Hall welcomes service members and their families for a warm Christmas meal for those who cannot go home for the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed)

