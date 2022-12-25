Dinner is Served!

2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General Maj. Gen. Scott Benedict, welcomes guests at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Public House during a Christmas dinner, Dec. 25, 2022. Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS), and the Mess Hall provided two locations for U.S. Marines, Sailors, and their families a chance to share a meal on Christmas day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T. Archuleta)
