    Dinner is Served! [Image 6 of 9]

    Dinner is Served!

    MCAS CHERRY POIHT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    An open daily Bar sign hangs above a ‘pour my own beer’ bar at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Public House during the Christmas dinner on Dec. 25, 2022. Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS), and the Mess Hall provided two locations for U.S. Marines, Sailors, and their families a chance to share a meal on Christmas day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T. Archuleta)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POIHT, NC, US
    This work, Dinner is Served! [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Aliannah Bartok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DINNER
    MCCS
    CHRISTMAS
    MARINES
    MCAS CHERRY POINT
    DOTMIL

