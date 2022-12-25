An open daily Bar sign hangs above a ‘pour my own beer’ bar at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Public House during the Christmas dinner on Dec. 25, 2022. Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS), and the Mess Hall provided two locations for U.S. Marines, Sailors, and their families a chance to share a meal on Christmas day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T. Archuleta)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 10:38
|Photo ID:
|7575986
|VIRIN:
|221225-M-HI521-1025
|Resolution:
|7532x5024
|Size:
|16.23 MB
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POIHT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dinner is Served! [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Aliannah Bartok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT