Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size

The U.S. Army’s Kure Pier 6, located in Hiroshima Prefecture, is home to “the world’s smallest commissary,” which contains just four small aisles and a refrigerated section. Though Kure is a mere 2.9 acres in size, the installation has a large and diverse workforce of Soldiers, civilians and local-national employees carrying out a critical, geographically dispersed mission.

