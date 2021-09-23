Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 5 of 6]

    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size

    KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A guard at the U.S. Army’s Kure Pier 6 in Hiroshima Prefecture waves through an employee leaving the installation. Kure is home to the 10th Support Group, whose mission largely revolves around the stocking, storage and transportation of a wide array of munitions at three facilities in Kure—Akizuki, Kawakami and Hiro—and a facility on Okinawa.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 21:46
    Photo ID: 7575562
    VIRIN: 210923-A-PR478-262
    Resolution: 640x386
    Size: 76.17 KB
    Location: KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Kure
    Ammunition Depot
    Pier 6

