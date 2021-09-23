A guard at the U.S. Army’s Kure Pier 6 in Hiroshima Prefecture waves through an employee leaving the installation. Kure is home to the 10th Support Group, whose mission largely revolves around the stocking, storage and transportation of a wide array of munitions at three facilities in Kure—Akizuki, Kawakami and Hiro—and a facility on Okinawa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 21:46 Photo ID: 7575562 VIRIN: 210923-A-PR478-262 Resolution: 640x386 Size: 76.17 KB Location: KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.