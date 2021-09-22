Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 4 of 6]

    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size

    KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The crew at the Akizuki Fire Department, Station 7, which services the Akizuki Ammunition Depot, poses in front of a truck at their station. Station 7 is responsible for fire protection on Akizuki, and like all fire stations, the crew there conducts regular fire and medical training, as well as physical fitness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 21:46
    Photo ID: 7575561
    VIRIN: 210922-A-PR478-174
    Resolution: 640x431
    Size: 83.82 KB
    Location: KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size
    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size
    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size
    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size
    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size
    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Camp Zama

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Kure
    Ammunition Depot
    Pier 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT