The crew at the Akizuki Fire Department, Station 7, which services the Akizuki Ammunition Depot, poses in front of a truck at their station. Station 7 is responsible for fire protection on Akizuki, and like all fire stations, the crew there conducts regular fire and medical training, as well as physical fitness.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 21:46
|Photo ID:
|7575561
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-PR478-174
|Resolution:
|640x431
|Size:
|83.82 KB
|Location:
|KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
