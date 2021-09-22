Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size

The crew at the Akizuki Fire Department, Station 7, which services the Akizuki Ammunition Depot, poses in front of a truck at their station. Station 7 is responsible for fire protection on Akizuki, and like all fire stations, the crew there conducts regular fire and medical training, as well as physical fitness.

