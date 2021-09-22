Takayuki Yoshioka, an ordnance worker assigned to the Demilitarization and Maintenance Branch, 10th Support Group, disassembles sonar buoys—expendable devices the Navy drops into the ocean to monitor submarine activity—into their smaller brass, steel and aluminum components, which are then processed as scrap metal.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 21:46
|Photo ID:
|7575560
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-PR478-101
|Resolution:
|640x437
|Size:
|63.9 KB
|Location:
|KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
