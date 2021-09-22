Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 3 of 6]

    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size

    KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Takayuki Yoshioka, an ordnance worker assigned to the Demilitarization and Maintenance Branch, 10th Support Group, disassembles sonar buoys—expendable devices the Navy drops into the ocean to monitor submarine activity—into their smaller brass, steel and aluminum components, which are then processed as scrap metal.

